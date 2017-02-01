Accused's friend says fatal shooting 'a surprise to me'
A man in the back seat of a car when two friends on either side of him fired out the windows on a Champaign city street in June, killing an innocent bystander, said the shootings surprised him. Oshae Cotton of Macon, Ga., denied that he and his friends were out on the evening of June 12 trolling for "opps," a shortened version of "opposition," meaning adversaries or enemies.
