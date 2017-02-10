A sign for the times, in 6 languages

A sign for the times, in 6 languages

A 'Hate Has No Home Here' sign is posted Thursday in the window of Cafe Kopi, one of several businesses throughout downtown Champaign and Urbana displaying them. A sign that calls for unity and acceptance first rang out in Chicago before echoing down to Champaign-Urbana's residences and local businesses.

