A flurry of activity
With snow falling all around, work continues Wednesday on the site of Carle's new facility at the intersection of Staley and Windsor roads in rural Champaign. - State Climatologist JIM ANGEL said the 3 inches of snow Champaign-Urbana received on Wednesday nearly doubled the year's snowfall total: "We got 1.6 inches in January and nothing to speak of in February until Wednesday."
