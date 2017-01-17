Woman At D.C. March Disappointed Her ...

Woman At D.C. March Disappointed Her Protest Gear From The 1960s Is Relevant Today

Mary Rivers, who flew from Champaign, Illinois, to walk in the Women's March on Washington, said she is disappointed that she still has to fight for women's rights. Rivers wore several pins during the march, one of which read "silence is the violence of complicity" and another that showed an equality symbol.

