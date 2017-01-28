Volunteers ready to spend One Winter Night outside
The first time Melany Jackson hauled out big boxes and invited the community to spend a February night outside shivering under cardboard, she got 26 takers. Five years later, One Winter Night has swelled into a downtown sleep-out for more than 200, and its fundraising goal has grown right along with it.
