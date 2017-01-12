UW Researcher Contributes to Paper About Impacts of Changing Rainfall on Tropical Birds

A female blue-crowned manakin incubates a nest in Panama. Twenty species of tropical birds in Panama are affected -- in terms of survival, recruitment and, ultimately, population growth -- depending on the amount and timing of rainfall the tropical area receives, according to a recent paper in Nature Climate Change to which Corey Tarwater, a UW assistant professor of zoology and physiology, contributed.

