UW Researcher Contributes to Paper Ab...

UW Researcher Contributes to Paper About Impacts of Changing Rainfall on Tropical Birds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A female blue-crowned manakin incubates a nest in Panama. Twenty species of tropical birds in Panama are affected -- in terms of survival, recruitment and, ultimately, population growth -- depending on the amount and timing of rainfall the tropical area receives, according to a recent paper in Nature Climate Change to which Corey Tarwater, a UW assistant professor of zoology and physiology, contributed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Sat bergie 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC