Urbana man charged after loaded gun found in car

An Urbana man who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car Sunday has been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Because of a 2016 conviction for attempted residential burglary, Corrion Brown, 21, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, is not allowed to possess a weapon.

