Urbana man arrested after break-in at business
An Urbana man on probation for stealing from a Champaign business last summer has been arrested again for allegedly trying to break in to a business in Urbana. Kamareion Barber, 21, of the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, was charged Monday with attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break in to the Master Wireless business at 510 E. Cunningham Ave. about 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
