UPDATED: City ends Rush saga
Less than 24 hours before the case was to be turned over to an independent arbitrator, the city announced a $50,000 separation agreement that ends the two-and-a-half-year saga of twice-fired Champaign police officer Matt Rush. At Tuesday night's council meeting, City Manager Dorothy David announced that earlier in the day, Rush, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the city signed off on a separation agreement that "immediately and forever severs Rush's employment with the city, and closes all pending employment grievances filed on his behalf."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
