UPDATED: Champaign man arrested for DUI following crash that killed Mahomet woman

A 33-year-old Champaign man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a New Year's Day crash that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman. Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said this morning that Esteban J. Tomas also faces a charge of not having a valid driver's license.

