University of Illinois considering third-year tuition freeze

The University of Illinois System is considering extending a freeze on its base tuition for in-state freshmen to a third consecutive year. The proposed in-state tuition freeze for the system's universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign was reviewed Monday by the Board of Trustees' Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee.

