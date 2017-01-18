UI plan: 93,646 students by 2021

The University of Illinois system would expand its enrollment by 15 percent over the next five years under a plan to be outlined to trustees Thursday. The goals would vary by campus but overall enrollment would rise to more than 93,600 students, up from about 81,000 this year - including 6,300 more for the Urbana campus, mostly at the graduate level, according to UI figures.

