U of Illinois employees to get 2 percent mid-year raises
University of Illinois employees will receive a 2 percent raise in March after the school had to put pay increases on hold for the last two years. The News-Gazette reports that a school spokesman says the raises will take effect in February and the money will show up in March paychecks.
