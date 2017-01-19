Two more get jail time in Campustown beating
Two young men who admitted their roles in an attack on a man last fall in Campustown that preceded another man's death have been sentenced to prison. In separate hearings Thursday, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Wayne Colson, 21, of the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, and Taivionte Gatson, 19, of the 1900 block of Melinda Drive, Champaign, to 30 months in prison.
