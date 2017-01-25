Tom Kacich: 52nd District is tough turf for Republicans
Last November, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, defeated Republican challenger Mike Madigan in the 52nd Senate District, which includes most of Champaign and Vermilion counties, by 61 percent to 39 percent. He was outspent about 5-to-1; Bennett got significant campaign support from the Illinois Farm Bureau, labor unions, the pro-choice Personal PAC and the Senate Democratic Victory Fund; Democrats won all the big races in the district by at least 6 percentage points; and at the top of his ticket, Donald Trump lost the district by about 19 percentage points.
