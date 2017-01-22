The fix is in for bridge; just not now

The tight squeeze that is the Kirby Avenue bridge over Interstate 57 is being prepared for a major makeover that could mirror the overpass just down the road. A city council-authorized, $45,000 preliminary design study for improvements to the southwest Champaign stretch of Kirby, between Duncan and Staley roads, will begin in nine days and last through June 30. The goal, in part, is to identify the cost of replacing the bridge and its approaches with the same construction as Windsor Road's wider I-57 overpass, save technicalities like differing slope measurements, with a finish date of 2023 at the earliest.

