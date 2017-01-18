Sex charges dismissed after victims cannot be located
A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed felony sex charges Tuesday against a local man accused of molesting three girls who were in his care. Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said none of the three alleged victims of Dale A. Jones, 60, who listed addresses on Pfeffer Road in Urbana and Kimberly Drive in Champaign, could be located as she tried to prepare for a trial tentatively set to begin Jan. 23. Two of the alleged victims were under the age of 13 and their mother could not be found either, Clark said.
