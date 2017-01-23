Search of Champaign hotel nets drug c...

Search of Champaign hotel nets drug charges for Chicago man

A Chicago man who allegedly had heroin intended for sale in a hotel room in Champaign where he was staying with his family has been criminally charged. Samuel P. Reddick, 38, was arraigned Monday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

