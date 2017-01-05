Rape crisis center on the rebound

Adelaide Aime has been named the new executive director of Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services, an agency that was forced to suspend most of its services last spring due after a year without money from the state. Aime, the former executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County, will begin rebuilding the agency to help restore services to Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties, according to RACES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.