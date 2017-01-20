Potential Midtown Plaza tenants begin to emerge

Two new places to eat, a bank branch and a hybrid fitness studio could be on their way to becoming the first tenants to commit to Midtown Plaza, the commercial-residential development under construction between downtown Champaign and Campustown. Owner/developer Dan Hamelberg said he's had interest from a restaurant, a sandwich shop, possibly a bank branch and a fitness studio featuring Spenga, a hybrid workout combining spin, strength training and yoga, and he hopes to finalize leases with them in a couple of months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.