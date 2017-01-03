Portillo's Breaks Ground in Champaign
Portillo's Hot Dogs is breaking ground. The restaurant, famous for their hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake, will be located at 2306 North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
