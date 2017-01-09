Police say man was driving wrong way ...

Police say man was driving wrong way on I-74 in fatal New Year's crash

State police have released new information and are seeking the public's help in gathering more details about a New Year's Day crash on Interstate 74 that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman. Esteban J. Tomas, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Beardsley, Champaign, was charged with driving under the influence and not having a valid driver's license following his involvement in a crash that killed LaDonna J. Brady, 45, of Mahomet.

