Police investigating death of Champaign businessman

Authorities are investigating the death of Robert Grossman, a Champaign businessman who was found dead New Year's Day at his home at The Lodge on Hill, the former Masonic Temple at 202 Hill St., C. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy performed Monday afternoon showed his death "appears to be most likely from natural causes," as no fatal injuries were identified. Champaign police called the coroner to Mr. Grossman's home about 11 p.m. Sunday.

