Police ID suspect in downtown Champaign bank robbery
Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers identified Meco K. Russell, 41, of Champaign, as a suspect in a robbery at Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., after interviewing witnesses. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Russell on charges of aggravated robbery.
