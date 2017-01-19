Photos released in southwest Champaign bank robbery

Police were called to Busey Bank at 3002 W. Windsor Road shortly after 11 a.m. They said a man entered the bank, jumped onto the counter, announced a robbery and demanded money. The robber was described as a white man in his middle 20s or early 30s; about 5 feet, 10 inches tall; with a thin build and strawberry-blond-colored facial hair.

