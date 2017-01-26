Open Scene Urbana workshops kick off ...

Open Scene Urbana workshops kick off February 24

A Champaign-based music producer who has worked with Prince, Coolio, Chuck D, and other artists will lead the first Open Scene Urbana workshop on February 24 and 26. The workshops, hosted by the City of Urbana and the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center and funded through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, will be held at 202 South Broadway Avenue. The Urbana Public Arts Commission selected Derek Linzy to host the first workshop, with Andrea Perkins, Mother Nature, and Hill L. Waters hosting future workshops.

