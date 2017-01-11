No-show sentenced to prison for drugs

No-show sentenced to prison for drugs

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign man who failed to show up for his sentencing Wednesday for possessing cocaine was sentenced anyway to three years in prison. In late November, a jury convicted Pettigrew, 24, of the 1500 block of Hedge Road, of possessing about 4 grams of cocaine, which police found near where he had been seated on a patio at the Prairie Green apartment complex on Urbana on June 1. Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher argued for at least three years in prison for Pettigrew, who has prior convictions as a juvenile for criminal damage to property and possession of a handgun, and as an adult for obstructing identification, obstructing justice and consumption of liquor by a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Champaign County was issued at January 12 at 9:03AM CST

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC