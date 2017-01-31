Man sentenced to 15 years for Urbana robbery
A 21-year-old Champaign man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a robbery in Urbana last year. Cortlyn Hill, who last lived in the 200 block of West Vine Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery.
