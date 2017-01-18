Man gets 10 years for weapons conviction

A former Champaign man whose family said he was obsessed with protecting them after his younger brother was murdered has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a weapons-related conviction. In December, a Champaign County jury found Kenneth B. Williams, 31, guilty of being an armed habitual criminal after hearing that on May 5, 2015, he had a loaded handgun under the seat of his vehicle.

