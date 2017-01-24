Man convicted of 1 gun charge, acquitted of 2 others, drug charge

A Champaign County jury has returned a mixed set of verdicts against one of the men who fled a north Champaign house last spring where police found guns and drugs. The seven men and five women deliberated about two hours before deciding that the state could not prove that two of three guns found along the path where Dontrail Wright had run from a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue on May 17 were his.

