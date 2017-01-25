Local legislators offer comment on Rauner's address
January 25 - Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his third State of the State Address today at the State Capitol, touting accomplishments, while also noting the state still faces many challenges. Democratic State Senator Andy Manar says the governor gave a good speech, but he's waiting to see if Rauner will back up his words with action.
