Jim Dey: Rush's night out on town came to bad end

The report about former Champaign police Officer Matt Rush's actions at a bar near downtown Champaign that The News-Gazette obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request is 117 pages long. Two weeks ago, the city of Champaign and former police Officer Matt Rush agreed to settle a dispute that terminated Rush's controversial employment with the city in exchange for a $50,000 payment.

