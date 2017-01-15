He's one happy customer

Rick Miller holds a syringe of CBD oil at his home in Champaign on Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Miller is confined to a wheelchair as a result of multiple sclerosis, one of the legally qualifying conditions for medical cannabis use, and said this oil, taken in a drop orally, has been a big help with the pain he feels in his legs, and he's no longer waking up at night with pain and cramps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.