Gang rap videos' use in murder trial uncertain

A judge has given a "we'll see" ruling to lawyers who want to use two violence-laden gang rap videos in an upcoming Champaign County murder trial. Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis ruled that the videos cannot be used as "substantive evidence" in the defense of Shamario Brown but it's possible they could be used to impeach the credibility of state witnesses.

