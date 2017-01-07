Fingerprints link man to residential burglary

A Champaign man's fingerprints have been used to link him to a house burglary that happened in Urbana last summer. Micha Seymour, 28, of the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive, was arraigned Friday for a residential burglary that allegedly occurred June 9 in the 800 block of South Walnut, Urbana.

