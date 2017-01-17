Felony charges filed in fatal New Yea...

Felony charges filed in fatal New Year's crash

The Champaign County state's attorney has filed felony charges against a Champaign man who allegedly drove the wrong way on an interstate while drunk, leading to the death of a Mahomet woman. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol were filed Tuesday against Esteban J. Tomas, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Beardsley Avenue.

Champaign, IL

