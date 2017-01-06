Dismemberment case: 7 years for Champ...

Dismemberment case: 7 years for Champaign man

Another of six men accused of planning to dismember the body of a woman who died of a drug overdose at a Champaign house party last spring has pleaded guilty to playing a part in the grim task. Javon Tate, 20, of the 1300 block of North Hickory Street, Champaign, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit dismembering of a human body.

