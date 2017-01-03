DEVELOPING: U.S. Marshall Task Force investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD WAND News was alerted to reports of gunfire in Springfield Wednesday afternoon and learned the U.S. Marshall Task Force was involved. It was later revealed authorities were investigating a shooting, which took place on South MacArthur, near the Hometown Pantry, just after noon on January 4. WAND News learned that shots had been fired, but no officers had been injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC