DEVELOPING: U.S. Marshall Task Force investigating shooting in Springfield

19 hrs ago

SPRINGFIELD WAND News was alerted to reports of gunfire in Springfield Wednesday afternoon and learned the U.S. Marshall Task Force was involved. It was later revealed authorities were investigating a shooting, which took place on South MacArthur, near the Hometown Pantry, just after noon on January 4. WAND News learned that shots had been fired, but no officers had been injured.

