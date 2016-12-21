December temps/precip below average i...

December temps/precip below average in Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Meteorologist Kevin Chierek says our mean temperature was 29.7 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees below the average temperature of 31.9 degrees for the month. Chierek says the coldest day of the month was on December 19, when we recorded a low of 2 degrees below zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC