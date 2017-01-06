Clergy Corner, Jan. 6, 2017
After leading a two-week mission trip to Kenya's By Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre, Dave Smith and five other New Horizon United Methodist congregants will begin the long journey home tonight. On Christmas Day, three adults and three college students fled chilly Champaign for an extended getaway to a place that never experiences winter as we've come to know it here.
