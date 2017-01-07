Chicago man sought in burglaries arre...

Chicago man sought in burglaries arrested

A Chicago man whom police had been looking for since late November in connection with Champaign house burglaries was arrested Friday. Rio Franklin, 25, is expected to be formally charged Monday with two counts of residential burglary and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

