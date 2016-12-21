Champaign-Urbana MTD adding 18 hybrid...

Champaign-Urbana MTD adding 18 hybrid buses to fleet

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has announced 18 new hybrid buses will be added to the current fleet in 2017. MTD officials say the vehicles will be 40-foot diesel electric series buses, and will help the Mass Transit District retire an equal number of diesel buses.

