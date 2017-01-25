Champaign teen gets 7 years for aggravated robbery
A Champaign teen who failed to take advantage of prior opportunities for help has been sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated robbery. "You've broken your mother's heart over and over and over again," Judge Tom Difanis told Trevon Howard on Wednesday.
