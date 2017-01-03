Champaign police arrest 1 in connection with November Dollar General robberies

Champaign police say one man has been arrested in connection with two robberies that happened at a Dollar General Store in November 2016. Police say the robberies happened at the Dollar General Store at 3001 West Bradley Avenue on November 14 and November 27. Authorities say a suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash in each robbery.

