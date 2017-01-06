Champaign man gets probation, hefty fines for dealing drugs

An unemployed 47-year-old drug dealer from Champaign with no prior criminal convictions was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for his first felony. Judge Roger Webber also sentenced Dimosthenes Valkanos of the 1100 block of Broadmoor Drive to 90 days in jail but allowed him to serve the sentence on electronic home detention.

