Champaign man gets almost 10 years in federal bank-robbery case
A Champaign man has been sentenced to more than 9.5 years in federal prison for a series of bank robberies in Champaign, Rantoul, Danville and northwestern Indiana and an attempted bank robbery in Paxton. On Tuesday U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce ordered Darryl S. Coleman, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane, to serve 115 months in prison for bank robberies at First Financial Bank in Champaign on Oct. 28, 2015; First Bank in Rantoul on Nov. 10, 2015; and First Midwest Bank in Danville on Nov. 17, 2015; as well as an attempted robbery of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton on Dec. 1, 2015.
