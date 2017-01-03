Champaign man faces burglary, weapons...

Champaign man faces burglary, weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Timmie L. Sanford, 21, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Tuesday with residential burglary and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card. According to a police report, a woman living in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane, Champaign, reported that her home was broken into and electronic items were stolen Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC