Champaign man faces burglary, weapons charges

Timmie L. Sanford, 21, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Joanne Lane, was charged Tuesday with residential burglary and possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card. According to a police report, a woman living in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane, Champaign, reported that her home was broken into and electronic items were stolen Monday.

