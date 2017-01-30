Champaign man charged in November rob...

Champaign man charged in November robbery of Family Dollar

Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Champaign man arrested over the weekend in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar store in November. Andre Maurice Lawrence, 45, who listed an address in the 100 block of North First Street, was charged Monday with aggravated robbery indicating he had a firearm.

