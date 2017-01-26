Champaign high schools start archery programs as club sport
Two high schools in Champaign have created archery programs after the success of the sport at a local middle school. The News-Gazette reports that Jefferson Middle School physical education teacher Lynn Srull started the archery program with 13 students in 2012.
