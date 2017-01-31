Champaign felon who had guns gets 10 years

A Champaign man with a 16-year criminal history has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a gun. James L. Howard, 34, who last lived in the 100 block of Garwood Street pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on May 19 he had guns in an apartment in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive where members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were conducting a drug investigation.

